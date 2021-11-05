California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.70 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Donaldson worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

