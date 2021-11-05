California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $133.94 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

