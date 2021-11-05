California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,560,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.