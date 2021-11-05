California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -300.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $57.73.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

