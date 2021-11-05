Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

