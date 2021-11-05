Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CPE traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,441. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

