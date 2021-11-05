Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

