Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$33.82 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.89 and a 52 week high of C$34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion and a PE ratio of -393.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.