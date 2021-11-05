Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 12,624 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

