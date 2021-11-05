Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,477 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS opened at $98.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

