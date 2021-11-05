Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,253 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

