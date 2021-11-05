Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $14.26 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,497 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The AES were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

