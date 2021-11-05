Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,959 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 110,431 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after buying an additional 196,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

