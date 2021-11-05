Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $12.62 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 545,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBT. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

