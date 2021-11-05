Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $14.99 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.26 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

