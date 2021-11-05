Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

