Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.09

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.09 and traded as high as C$165.19. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$164.45, with a volume of 609,323 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$158.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$116.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

