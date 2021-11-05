Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $230.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.62. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $119.99 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

