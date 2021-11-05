Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.28

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 148942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

