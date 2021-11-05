Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,914,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,222. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 70.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 165.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

