Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.73.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.93 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

