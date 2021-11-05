Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,459 shares of company stock worth $6,457,636 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.