CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.28

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as high as C$7.22. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 272,110 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$621.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.