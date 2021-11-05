Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 11,172 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

CSTL stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

