Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $562,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 506.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

