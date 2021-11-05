Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,576 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

