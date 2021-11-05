Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SOI opened at $8.40 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

