Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $12.00 on Friday. Capital Properties has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.