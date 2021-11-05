Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Sam Levinson Acquires 995 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Sam Levinson bought 5,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,650.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sam Levinson purchased 6,899 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $227,529.02.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU opened at $28.02 on Friday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

