Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CPRI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.64. 35,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

