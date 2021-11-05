Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Capstar Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.