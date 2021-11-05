Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Capstar Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

