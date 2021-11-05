Carbon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $218,076.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $218,076.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.99 or 0.07292473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,089.60 or 0.99909127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

