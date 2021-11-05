Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

CRDF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 17,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,829. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $222.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1,741.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Cardiff Oncology worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.