Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 target price on the stock.

CRLFF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

