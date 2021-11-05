Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 458.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,194 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.