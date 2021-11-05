Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $79.73

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.73, but opened at $89.40. Cardlytics shares last traded at $91.56, with a volume of 10,165 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,674 shares in the company, valued at $20,850,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

