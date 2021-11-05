Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $115,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $103.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.