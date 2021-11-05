Cary Baker Sells 9,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $16,771.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23.

Shares of PI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 505,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.