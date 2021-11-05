Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Buys A$21,590.00 in Stock

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) insider Peter Cumins acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$21,590.00 ($15,421.43).

Peter Cumins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cash Converters International alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Peter Cumins acquired 308,000 shares of Cash Converters International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$80,080.00 ($57,200.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Cash Converters International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Cash Converters International Company Profile

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cash Converters International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cash Converters International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.