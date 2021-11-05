CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce $7.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 981,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

