Castleview Partners LLC Invests $161,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.71.

BNTX stock opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

