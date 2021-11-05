Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,540.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,449.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,390.35. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

