CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $81,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of CBRE opened at $105.38 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

