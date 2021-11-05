Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

Shares of FUN traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

