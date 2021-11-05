Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.
Shares of CLS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 464,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,366. Celestica has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.