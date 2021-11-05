Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by 70.3% over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $12.26 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.