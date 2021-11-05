Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.55. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 570,861 shares trading hands.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 129,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.