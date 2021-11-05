Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce sales of $277.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the lowest is $251.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $917.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

CDEV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 5,875,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 6.10.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

