Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 8.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.29 and last traded at $71.29. Approximately 9,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 135,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $982.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

