Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of Century Aluminum worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

